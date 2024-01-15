Time and channel to watch the match played live at the Metropolitano

2024-03-17
Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona They will meet in a match this Sunday, March 17, in the 29th matchday of LaLiga EA Sports 2023-24 at the Civitas Metropolitano.
Diego Pablo Simeone’s team and Xavi Hernández’s team both reached the event after advancing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The Colcanero team defeated Inter Milan in a penalty shootout, and the Blaugranas defeated Naples at the Olympique Lewis Company (3–1).
Likewise, Barcelona goes seven days without defeat (with five wins – Alavés, Granada, Celta, Getafe and Mallorca- and two draws – Granada and Athletic-).
While Atletico, which is last in the Champions Zone, is 14 points behind the leader (Real Madrid) and six points behind FC Barcelona (third in the table), the best placed in LaLiga. Simeone’s players have 40 points in 14 games (13 wins and one draw -Getafe-).
Atlético – Barcelona live viewing time and channel
Atlético – FC Barcelona will play at Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 2:00 pm Honduras time.
The match can be seen live on DAZN and from DIARIO DIEZ, we will follow it minute by minute to tell you all the details of the clash between the fourth and third placed teams in LaLiga.
