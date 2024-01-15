Timothée Chalamet wants his Bob Dylan to meet Austin Boulter’s Elvis in the biopic he’s shooting.

Dream – The two actors opposite each other in ‘Dune: Part Two’

As Timothée Chalamet prepares to play leading role a complete unknownA biopic dedicated to Bob Dylan, he would really like to find Austin Boulter in an Elvis Presley outfit. It must be said that both the actors got along well on the set. Dune: Part 2And he recently appeared very confused during an interview with NME to promote the science fiction film.

“I wish you were in it!” » launched the star of wonka To his partner. “Elvis has a role in Johnny Cash biopic (walk the Line, It’s very, very brief, but I was hoping to create a musical cinematic universe. ,

An idea that apparently appealed to Austin Butler!

impossible

Austin Butler added, “I can’t wait to see this movie.” “I would love to be on set every day to see the magic happen. » Unfortunately, this cinematic encounter is unlikely to occur unless there is some major arrangement with the story. Indeed, if Bob Dylan, six years younger than Elvis, had admired King in his early youth, we find no trace of any meeting between them. And with good reason, the protest song was confirmed Rolling stone In 2009, he had always refused to meet his idol. On the other hand, James Mangold, who directed the film, warns that we should not expect(…) Read more at 20 minutes

