Tina Turner’s death has little effect on the album catalog – Wel.nl

Tina Turner’s death had minimal consequences for the composition of the Dutch charts. In the past week, only two of her albums were streamed and sold enough to return to the Albums Top 100, compiler GfK reports.

The highest list is for the 1991 collector Simply The Best with 45th place. The second list is for Private Dancer, the album with which Turner returned to the music industry in 1984 following her divorce from Ike Turner. He returned to record 81. Turner died last Wednesday at his Swiss home after a long illness. She was 83 years old.

The top of the albums chart has been shaken a lot this week. Ed Sheeran is back in the top spot after a week’s absence with his latest album -. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, listed exactly one year, is back in second place and Taylor Swift’s Midnights is back in the top 3 after four months. Swift’s position is due to the new Till Dawn edition that appeared last week.

Album Top 100 Week 22

(Based on the Album Top 100 compiled by GfK Dutch Charts, previous week’s list, artist, album title in parentheses)

1. (5) Ed Sheeran – –

2. (7) Harry Styles – Harry’s House

3. (10) Taylor Swift – Midnights

4. (6) SZA – SOS

5. (4) Jonna Fraser – Blessed for Life

6. (-) Zoe Torn – Zoe Torn

7. (1) Lewis Capaldi – Broken by the Desire to Be Heavenly Sent

8. (-) Jordimon9 – Jordy

9. (9) Fleming – Fleming

10. (13) Harry Styles – Fine Line