Tiprade: Olivia Rodrigo returns with Vampire

Endless Summer (a project by Sam Feldt and Jonas Blue) and Violet Days don’t want to make the Top 40. Also this week Crying on the Dancefloor is #1 on TipRade.

It’s not just No. 1 stuck this week. This is also the case for the rest of the top 3 and the rest of the top 10, with one exception: the lost frequencies realized. The Belgian DJ’s latest track goes from 13 to 5 this week, making it the fastest climber of the week. Outside the top 10, two tracks moved up 6 places: Who Told You by Jay Huss and Drake (up from 17 to 11) and Relax My Eyes by Anotr and Abel Balder (up from 27 to 21).

Below we introduce you to the 7 newcomers.

12 (–) Amalia – Wesley Bronkhorst

In recent years, Dutch folk music has been on the rise again, including the recent example of Engelbewaarder by Marco Schuitemacher. Now it’s up to Amsterdam’s Wesley Bronkhorst, the highest-ranked entry in Tiprade this week. Wesley has been in the music industry since 2006 but is now making his debut on the list. The original idea for Amalia came from Wesley’s girlfriend, who once talked about an old market in Italy. Amalia rhymes with Italia and thus the foundation of Amalia was laid.

13 (–) Karma – Taylor Swift / Taylor Swift feat. ice masala

“She’s the star to watch.” That’s what Taylor Swift said about 23-year-old American rapper Ice Spice. So it is not without reason that he remixed the song Karma, which was already on his album Midnights, which was released last year. The collaboration still took some time, as 1975 frontman Matty Healy – a reported friend of Taylor’s – made racist statements about the rapper in a podcast earlier this year. At one of his band’s concerts, Matty apologizes, arguing that he “makes fun of everything.” “Ice Spice, I’m so sorry,” he said. Fans were concerned that Taylor didn’t talk about the incident and now find it very coincidental that a remix between Taylor and Ice Spice has surfaced.

26 (–) Oh my god it’s happening – Direct

The gentlemen of Direct will be in Ahoy for the third time in December, a tradition seems to be born. This time the band will not be playing alone, but with the Hagasse Residency Orchestra. The 3 concerts are now completely sold out, but luckily there’s also a new single on the way: OMG It’s Happening. It is the successor to How My Heart Was Won, which recently (in 2 runs) eventually peaked at number 26 on the single.

27 (–) Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo fans have had to wait a while, but tomorrow it’s finally happening. After her two No. 1 hits in the Netherlands (Driver’s License and Good 4 U), expectations are high. Vampire is the predecessor to the second studio album Guts, the successor to Sour, which would be released in September. A preview of Vampire can be heard now on Olivia’s Instagram page.

28 (–) Car Keys (Ayla) – Alok Feat. ava max

After Alan Walker and Tiësto, Ava Max is collaborating with DJs once again. This time Alok Achkar Perez Petrillo aka Alok is lucky. The Brazilian DJ scored his biggest hit in our country last year with Deep Down (alongside Ella Eyre, Kenny Dope and Never Dull). Ava Max has been an essential part of the list since her debut in the Top 40 in 2018. After 12 hits, she can now find herself ranked among the 100 most successful Top 40 acts of all time. In Car Keys (Ayla) is a hidden sample from a famous trance song called Ayla Pt. 2.

29 (–) Copa Vecchia – Shakira x Manuel Turizzo

Where Shakira still used to give hit after hit in the 00s, the situation is different now. However, with some regularity she still manages to reach the list of lists. This last happened in 2022 with the pre-alarm disc Don’t You Worry, the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta (#23). How different is his popularity in South America. She is still a big star out there. She now teams up with Manuel Turizzo for the Copa Vesia, who makes his debut in Tipparade. Manuel is 23 years old and, like Shakira, has Colombian roots. Meanwhile, like Shakira, she can no longer be ignored from the charts there.

30 (–) In A Perfect World – Dean Lewis & Julia Michaels

How Do I Say Goodbye was an integral part of Dutch radio last year. The emotional song brought Dean worldwide success, although he had already scored in 2018 and 2019 with Be Alright and Used to Love (with Martin Garrix), respectively. The Australian singer, who was still to be seen live at the sold-out AFAS Live last week, now also has a new single out: In a Perfect World. The track is a collaboration with Julia Michaels, who scored her biggest hit in 2017 with Issues (#15).

1 1 13 Sam Feldt and Jonas Blue perform Endless Summer with Violet Days Crying on the dancefloor

2 2 9 Only poets jump!

3 3 10 Niall Horan Meltdown

4 5 4 Ski Aggu, Jost and Otto Valkes Friesenjung

5 13 4 Realizing the Lost Frequencies

6 6 7 Miley Cyrus Zedd

7 7 6 Nick Painter Shatterproof

8 11 4 Felix Gehn feat. sandro cavazza all for love

996 Emma Heisters feat. max hjb

10 10 5 Roxy Decker Anne-Fleur Vacation

11 17 3 J Hus Ft. drake who told you

12–1 Wesley Bronkhorst Amalia

13–1 Taylor Swift/Taylor Swift Feat. Ice Masala Karma

14 15 4 Gold Kimono Lost Inside My Head

15 16 4 The Weekend Popular with Playboy Carti and Madonna

16 18 3 Zain Makeba

17 21 3 Sophie and the Giants and Purple Disco Machine Paradise

18 19 4 Miss Montreal All Forgiven

19 20 5 Cian Ducrot Paradise

20 24 3 Kylie Minogue Padam Padam

21 27 2 Anotr and Abel Balder rest my eyes

22 23 3 Douwe Bob This world is our home

23 25 3 p!nk fugitive

24 28 2 Sophie Bump Jacare

25 29 2 Anne Marie feat. shania twain unwell

26–1 di-rect omg it’s happening

27–1 Olivia Rodrigo Vampire

28–1 Alok & Ava Max Car Keys (Ayla)

29–1 Shakira x Manuel Turizzo Copa Vesia

30 – 1 Dean Lewis & Julia Michaels In A Perfect World

(29/06/2023)