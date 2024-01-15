Tips for making Starbucks-style drinks at work; Save money and get relief from the heat today

if you like coffee and drinks starbucks, This recipe will mesmerize you as it is inspired by this famous American series; he is the best You don’t need a blender or processor, but the one secret element that is the great trick to making it frothy iced coffee, Another good thing is that it is a quite affordable drink, so you will save a lot of money.
The brand has gained prestige and its drinks are among the most talked about, as well as its famous glasses that sell out in a few minutes, as was the case with the pink glass launched by Stanley. Visiting one of their branches may have its own charm, but there is nothing like preparing a good coffee drink yourself from home or even work.
starbucks style drink
recipe It was shared by content generator Kennedy Rojas, who was inspired by a video that shares the process of making this drink. “It tastes so good!” The girl sitting inside said Video Which he published on his Instagram account, speculating that it is a recipe that must be made.
Material
To make this Starbucks-style drink, you’ll need the following ingredients:
- coffee powder
- Sugar
- Water
- Milk
- clear bottle
- snow
Preparation
The first step is to add two tablespoons of sugar and one teaspoon of coffee powder plastic bottle, Then you have to add water; Although the quantity is not specified, ideally it should be equal to half a small glass of water. Putting these three ingredients in a plastic bottle makes a big difference move: Beat, as if it were a a type of dish To make cocktails.
Once a foamy consistency, the product is placed in a glass where ice and water are added. All you need to do is mix these ingredients to get frothy Starbucks-style coffee, but cheaper.