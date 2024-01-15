Tips for making Starbucks-style drinks at work; Save money and get relief from the heat today

if you like coffee and drinks starbucks, This recipe will mesmerize you as it is inspired by this famous American series; he is the best You don’t need a blender or processor, but the one secret element that is the great trick to making it frothy iced coffee, Another good thing is that it is a quite affordable drink, so you will save a lot of money.

The brand has gained prestige and its drinks are among the most talked about, as well as its famous glasses that sell out in a few minutes, as was the case with the pink glass launched by Stanley. Visiting one of their branches may have its own charm, but there is nothing like preparing a good coffee drink yourself from home or even work.

Starbucks is the inspiration for this frothy cold brew coffee drink you can make at home or work. Photo: Pexels.

starbucks style drink

recipe It was shared by content generator Kennedy Rojas, who was inspired by a video that shares the process of making this drink. “It tastes so good!” The girl sitting inside said Video Which he published on his Instagram account, speculating that it is a recipe that must be made.

Material

To make this Starbucks-style drink, you’ll need the following ingredients:

coffee powder

Sugar

Water

Milk

clear bottle

snow

Preparation

The first step is to add two tablespoons of sugar and one teaspoon of coffee powder plastic bottle, Then you have to add water; Although the quantity is not specified, ideally it should be equal to half a small glass of water. Putting these three ingredients in a plastic bottle makes a big difference move: Beat, as if it were a a type of dish To make cocktails.

Once a foamy consistency, the product is placed in a glass where ice and water are added. All you need to do is mix these ingredients to get frothy Starbucks-style coffee, but cheaper.