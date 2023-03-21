Tips from books and movies that help create a loyal customer

There are several options for books and movies that address the topic of customer service and can help improve a company’s customer service skills. Here are some tips:

Books

“The Essence of Service” by Mônica Pessanha

“The Art of Delighting the Customer” by Claudio Diogo

“Customer service” by Robson Campos

Films

“The Terminal” (2004) – Starring Tom Hanks, the film portrays the story of a man who is trapped in an airport and has to deal with the challenges of meeting the needs of passengers.

“Joy: The Name of Success” (2015) – Starring Jennifer Lawrence, the film tells the story of an enterprising woman who faces several obstacles to build a business empire.

“Up: High Adventures” (2009) – Although it is a children’s film, Up has a strong message about meeting the needs of elderly customers and ensuring their satisfaction.

These books and films can help inspire and enhance a company’s customer service skills by teaching techniques and approaches to improve customer relationships and meet their needs.

By Ricardo de Freitas