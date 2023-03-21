Tips from books and movies that help create a loyal customer

These books and movies can help inspire and sharpen customer service skills.
There are several options for books and movies that address the topic of customer service and can help improve a company’s customer service skills. Here are some tips:
Books
“The Essence of Service” by Mônica Pessanha
“The Art of Delighting the Customer” by Claudio Diogo
“Customer service” by Robson Campos
Films
“The Terminal” (2004) – Starring Tom Hanks, the film portrays the story of a man who is trapped in an airport and has to deal with the challenges of meeting the needs of passengers.
“Joy: The Name of Success” (2015) – Starring Jennifer Lawrence, the film tells the story of an enterprising woman who faces several obstacles to build a business empire.
“Up: High Adventures” (2009) – Although it is a children’s film, Up has a strong message about meeting the needs of elderly customers and ensuring their satisfaction.
These books and films can help inspire and enhance a company’s customer service skills by teaching techniques and approaches to improve customer relationships and meet their needs.
By Ricardo de Freitas