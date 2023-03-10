TNT and HBO Max broadcast the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday

Disclosure

This Sunday, March 12th, the TNT and the HBO Max will show the most anticipated moment of the year for the world of cinema, bringing together Latin American audiences around the 95th edition of OSCARS®, broadcast live, direct from the Dolby® Theater, in Ovation Hollywood. The experience will start at 8 pm, with special access on the red carpet to the celebrities most loved by the public, in anticipation of the party that no one can miss, with expert analysts and commentators. Afterwards, it will continue with the live broadcast of the 95th OSCARS® ceremony. After the broadcast, the public will be able to watch the full coverage on HBO Max for three days, to relive the emotions of this Sunday.

Coverage will take place for the first time directly from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Hollywood. The official presenter is the Ambassador of the Awards on TNT, Ana Furtado, who will be accompanied by special guest Camila Morgado and commentator Michel Arouca, analyzing the predictions, the glamorous looks of the celebrities and the most exclusive details of this unique night.

Furthermore, Caroline Ribeiro and Aline Diniz will have special access to the red carpet in Hollywood, and will share with the nominated artists all the emotion of the party. Afterwards, the award ceremony will feature live translation by Regina McCarthy and Robert Greathouse, and digital coverage for social networks will be under the responsibility of Gabriela Araújo (gabiisteca). These specialists will guarantee the public a complete and unmissable experience.

Both on TNT and HBO Max, audiences in Latin America will be able to watch the broadcast in the original language or dubbed into Portuguese.

Straight from Hollywood, the 95th edition of OSCARS® will feature the award-winning Jimmy Kimmel. The live event will also feature the following special presenters: Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed , Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

The “In Memoriam” segment will feature a special appearance by GRAMMY® winner Lenny Kravitz. Other special appearances include nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winning music superstar Rihanna, who will perform the Oscar-nominated song LIFT ME UP from the film BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER; actress and singer Sofia Carson, who will perform along with composer Diane Warren the song APPLAUSE (also nominated for the award), from the film TELL IT LIKE A WOMAN; Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, in their first live performance at the OSCARS®, will perform another award-nominated song, NAATU NAATU, from the film RRR; and David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and the experimental music trio Son Lux will bring to the stage the song also nominated for the THIS IS A LIFE award, from the film EVERYTHING IN ALL THE PLACE AT THE SAME TIME.