To promote new series, Apple TV+ offers 2 months free subscription

Just like it did with the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” and a partnership with actor Will Smith, Apple TV+ is offering two months of free streaming subscription to promote the series “The Last Thing He Said to Me” ( “The Last Thing He Told Me”), according to a Twitter post by user “Pelando”.

Per promotional action rules, offer is only available to new subscribers of qualifying renewals. However, the company does not explain what exactly “qualified renewals” is all about. It is worth noting that after the end of the promotion, Apple TV+ is renewed at the monthly price of your region until cancellation, which in the case of Brazil is sold for R$ 14.90 per month.

The company also explains that this offer cannot be combined with other offers that give access to the same service, and that an Apple ID with a registered payment method is required.

The promotion can be redeemed on this page and will be available until June 25th. Plus, for a limited time, anyone who buys and activates a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch gets three months of Apple TV+. It is also part of the company’s Apple One subscription package.

Apple streaming is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, whether on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, smart TVs or online. It is also available on devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

About the series “The Last Thing He Told Me”

The plot follows the story of Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, who needs to develop a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, who is played by Angourie Rice, and at the same time, needs to discover the truth behind her husband’s disappearance. .

The series, which premiered last week, was produced by Jennifer Garner and is based on a novel of the same name by Laura Dave. Until then, two episodes are available on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Fridays until May 19.