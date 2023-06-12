To see! These 15 movies and series about money

Watching movies is not only fun, it can also be useful. These fifteen movies and series about money may inspire you to take a serious or different look at your money. after one night binge watching Are you full of inspiration!

Want to gain new insights while sitting in your easy chair? With a bag of chips within reach? Of course that’s what we want! Sometimes you don’t see it right away, but many movies are often full of (life) lessons. Same goes for money and keeping yourself motivated. We list down fifteen movies and series that you must watch. Which one are you watching tonight?

The Wolf of Wall Street

If we are talking about money, then this movie is definitely number 1. This is my favorite (I still she wolf of wall street follow up). Leonardo DiCaprio plays Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker who goes completely overboard with his greed. The film makes it clear that if you want to achieve something, you should not be passive. You don’t get a huge savings account as a gift. Set a clear goal for yourself and go for it. And the most important lesson? Know your limits!

how to become rich

This is not a movie but a series. In this 8-part Netflix series, financial expert Ramit Sethi works with ordinary Americans to get their finances back on track. with the aim of: design your rich life, And living a prosperous life doesn’t always mean having as much money as possible. Because even if you have millions in the bank, you can still feel shortchanged. How do you manage your money? This is what it’s all about, with a touch of American drama.

be smart with money

In this film, American financial experts share their tips and tricks on how to handle your money smartly. For example, more information about your income and expenses. Take control of your salary. Set a goal and really go for it. And not living from paycheck to paycheck every month. Can you help with this too? Then watch this documentary, and get what you need.

the big short The film is about the financial crisis in 2008. A rough – but intriguing – theory turns into a thrilling film. In this way they show that taking a mortgage is sometimes not as safe as it seems. And what can be the consequences of money and corruption. A small group of corrupt financiers on Wall Street can destroy the lives of millions of Americans. too big to fail Another interesting film about the stock market crash of 2008. Too Big to Fail is about organizations that are too big to fail. Usually these are banks or other financial institutions. If they fall, it will have huge consequences. That’s why the government wants to stop it at all costs. This film shows how this happened during the financial crisis in America. Are you interested in the financial world? So it’s definitely recommended!

million dollar Baby

This film is about will, determination and perseverance. Maggie (Hilary Swank) is a female boxer. She wants to become a professional boxer and for this she needs a trainer. When she comes to the gym, she gets the answer, ‘I don’t train girls’. He doesn’t stop her. And finally, together with her trainer, she reaches the top. Her coach’s wise lesson? “Always protect yourself, And that’s what savings do. Provides a financial buffer security. You protect yourself from financial shocks, but you have to protect that buffer yourself.

living on a dollar

spend less money. Save more. That’s what many of us want. But still no. We buy an extra pair of shoes, order food, and go on vacation. Do you know that millions of people live on just $1 a day? Got the makers of this documentary thinking. Four friends go to Guatemala to live on $1 a day for two months. Maybe this will make you think too. And from now on, you would prefer to keep the money spent on impulsive purchases in your savings account.

Minimalism: a documentary about the important things

More savings, less clutter. Not only does it give you space in your head, but it’s also good for your savings account. Minimalist living is becoming more and more popular. But subtraction is not that easy. Certainly not in a society where offers are flying all around you. Different people tell their story in this documentary. And why they succeed at decluttering.

Minimalist: Now Less Is More

This documentary is also about minimalism. Not to reduce your belongings, but to consciously make room for more time, satisfaction, and freedom. The makers of this documentary are two friends who made a lot of money. They weren’t really happy with all their money and stuff. Thanks to Minimalism, that changed.

money explained

There is now a whole series of Explained series on Netflix, in which they explain different topics. So there is money. From loans to retirement to get rich quick with credit cards. I haven’t seen the episodes myself yet. but it’s at the top of my list watch list,

More Wall Street, banking crisis, corruption and scandals? Then watch the miniseries: Madoff: The Monster of Wall StreetChain dirty money and financial thriller devils, Or obsessed with true money stories? you might like the movie Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King and documentaries Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga Good Also.