to vote for the best map

It’s time to embark on a new adventure with Fortnite Masterful Islewhere you can vote for your favorite team for the best map.

For this, they will have to enter and register with their Epic Games account in the Master Island website to vote for your favorite style.

“The 6 teams must follow the style when creating their maps; from the announcement of the winning theme, each team will have 12 days to complete their map and have it ready to be played by the rest of the community”detailed Epic Games.

The 6 teams will be made up as follows:

Equipment table. /Images taken from: Epic Games.

rewards

Registering on the Isla Magistral website will not only allow you to vote, play and support your favorite team, but will also receive exclusive rewards.

“The next step is to concentrate all your good taste and creativity, since from May 06 to 12, 2023 you will be able to play the 6 maps live by accessing the Isla Magistral tab in Discover, and When you finish experiencing these new Islands, you will be able to choose the most fun, creative map that most exploited the central theme to the limit ”, the company pointed out.

Magisterial Island Phases

Phase 1: Players vote on the theme of the challenge

Phase 2: influencer mapping period

Phase 3: Players can play all the maps and vote for their favorite

Final phase: announcement of the map and winning influencer

The most voted map will be announced next may 13th and the team responsible for its creation will become the winner of the Isla Magistral Challenge.

Discover new worlds, live new adventures… This is Isla Magistral! A creative challenge where 6 teams will compete to become the winners of Isla Magistral by letting their creativity run wild and creating a unique map. More info: https://t.co/SGzFjDeBmn pic.twitter.com/H1HYknFYgS — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) April 17, 2023

Volkers, what is your favorite Fortnite Isla Magistral team? Leave us your comment on our social networks: Instagram, Facebook, Twitterand Tik Tok.