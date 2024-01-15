To whom did Uriel Antuna dedicate his goals against Chivas?

The striker scored two goals against Guadalajara, celebrating by raising his hands to the sky and apologizing to the swarming fans.

Uriel Antuna He kept his promise not to kiss the shield blue Cross, In case of scoring a goal Shivaj, During the week, ‘El Brujo’ apologized in front of the crowd for said celebration, an institution that he defended for two years. This Saturday, the footballer scored two goals Shivaj And he did not repeat the celebration, he even raised his hands in apology in front of the red and white fans who had booed him all the time at the Azteca stadium.

“I had to celebrate like that, it won’t happen again. This is not a proper celebration for a former team. I was wrong because at the end of the day I was there and the organization deserves respect for what it is. it will not happen again. sorry, all my respect Shivaj And may the best prevail”, these were the words Uriel Antuna before the duel against GuadalajaraA team he represented between 2020 and 2021.

Uriel Antuna scored two goals and was celebrated by raising his hands to the sky and apologizing to the Herd fans. imago7

night of Uriel Antuna It didn’t start off well at the Azteca Stadium. Along with Angel Sepúlveda, another footballer with a red and white past, he was the most criticized by the fans. Shivaj, who were the majority in the stands of the Azteca Stadium. In contrast to ‘Bruzo’ and ‘Cuete’, Roberto Alvarado and Cade Cowell were the most appreciated.

Booze took the game forward. every time Uriel Antuna ball, made contact with fans Shivaj The whistle blew, and the situation escalated seven minutes later when Lorenzo Faravelli was in charge to make the score 1–0.

At 27′, Uriel Antuna sent the ball into the net Shivaj, passed by Rodolfo Rotondi, and kept his promise. He celebrated 2-0 with his teammates blue CrossBut he did not kiss the shield, he merely knelt down and raised his hands in gratitude, but later he raised them again apologizing. Guadalajara And his hobby.

Exactly six minutes later, Uriel Antuna He scored his second goal of the night on a pass from Angel Sepúlveda, making the score 3–0. blue Cross, ‘El Brujo once again repeated the celebration he had when scoring his first goal at the Azteca Stadium.

Why did Uriel Antuna celebrate with the 14 shirt of Cruz Azul?

Comments of Uriel Antuna He had a special dedication to a 14-year-old fan, Jose Armando blue CrossWho is suffering from leukemia and has decided to face the disease without chemotherapy.

Uriel Antuna He took a shirt with the number ’14’ and showed it on the stand in the building. This jersey is signed by the entire team of Cruz Azul and is one of the surprises that the machine has prepared for when José Armando, who lives in Veracruz, receives medical authorization to travel to Mexico City.