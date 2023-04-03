Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Return in Spider-Man

After making history in No Return Home, Tobey and Andrew will return again in the new Spider-Man movie!

After all, the former Spiders made a triumphant return in No Coming Homethe great success of the partnership between the two studios in 2021. While Tom Holland’s future in the MCU remains in no hurry to happen, Sony follows its animated universe of the hero.

In June of this year we will have the launch of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Versethe long-awaited sequel to the animated classic and one of the most praised films in the history of Miranha.

The movie’s new trailer drops online TOMORROW, but insider MyTimeToShineHello has been promising something epic for the preview for some time now.

According to her, not only Tobey, Andrew and Tom will be in the new Aranhaverso, as we will see them in this next trailer!

With the announcement that the trailer arrives tomorrow (04/04), she again stated that the 3 will be present. Check out:

“Tuesday will be then / You’ll see Tobey, Andrew and Tom again…”

She’s been promising it all this past week. At least, we’ll have the answer in a few hours!

She's been promising it all this past week. At least, we'll have the answer in a few hours!

Legacy interviewed legendary actor Laurence Fishburne!

We at Marvel Legacy are proud to share our first interview of 2023, which was simply with the iconic Laurence Fishburne! Yes, we interviewed Morpheus from the Matrix trilogy and so many other classics!

The actor, who voiced the Silver Surfer in the 2007 Fantastic Four movie, returns to the Marvel universe thanks to animation Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur!

Where Laurence serves as an executive producer and also voices one of the characters, the mighty Beyonder! In addition to him, the interview also features Steve Loter, renowned producer and animator who has already commanded animations such as “Kim Possible” and “Penguins of Madagascar”.

Watch the interview right below and mark your calendar: the animation arrives at Brazilian Disney+ on March 15th!

MORE ON SPIDER-MAN: THROUGH THE SPIDER-VERSE

In December 2021, a big surprise! Previously predicted as just Spider-Verse 2, the new film will be the FIRST OF TWO PARTS! In addition to the announcement of the two parts, we had the first trailer/preview of the film at CCXP Worlds 2021. You can watch this preview CLICKING HERE!

In the cast we have around Shameik Moore (Miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), jake johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099). One of the first confirmed new names was Issa Raewho will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman!

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse has the script signed by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and directed by Joaquim dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender). The feature will be produced, once again, by Chris Miller It is Phil Lordand is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2023.

Content was written with the partial contribution of Artificial Intelligence!