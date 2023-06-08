Today at Roland Garros: Grete Minen to make semi-finals, big names among men and favorites among women

With Roland Garros underway, the tennis season gears up for the second Grand Slam tournament of the season. We receive the program booklet and arrange appointments that you should not miss today.

moving memories

Grete Minnen confidently advanced to the doubles quarter-finals at Roland Garros (from 12:20 CET), in which she and her Hungarian partner Anna Bondar will face the American pair of second seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

“Of course we are very happy to reach the quarter-finals for the second time,” he told Belga. “We’re playing very well at the moment so it’s not really a surprise. We complement each other well. We also enjoy playing here in Paris. It’s an environment that suits us well.” We are a very aggressive tennis pair, which is important in doubles. I think we owe our good results.

Minen and Bondar had already knocked out the two seeds in the first round. With Gauff and Pegula the two Clippers await a spot in the semifinals. “There is no doubt that this is the best pairing in the world at the moment,” said the 25-year-old from Turnhout. “It will be a big challenge. Last year unfortunately we lost 6-4 in the third set, but we showed that we can win. We have to be very aggressive and above all have a lot of courage.”

© EPA-EFE

alina and novak

There are two quarterfinals in the women’s event. Karolina Muchova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will square off against Philippe-Chatier on clay at 11:00 am. Both are not seeded as they are ranked 43rd and 96th respectively in the world rankings.

Pavlyuchenkova won the previous round after a thriller from Elise Mertens. The win was a boost for the 31-year-old Russian – a finalist in 2021 – who does not know if she will be able to reach her best again after major knee surgery that sidelined her for the entire second half of 2022.

At 12:30 Elina Svitolina will play against second seed Aryna Sabalenka. As the wife and brand new mom of French pet bear Gaël Monfils, the Ukrainian became a crowd favorite. Sabalenka is the top favorite next to Inga Swiatek to win Roland Garros. No one will shake hands, because Sabalenka is Belarusian.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be in action for the men. The Serbian will be the first on the track (13h45) and play against Russian Karen Kachanov. The Spanish gravel talent is scheduled for 8:15 pm and will take on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.