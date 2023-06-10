Today at Roland Garros: The women’s final, the Belgian junior champion at work and Kim Clijsters’ reemergence

With Roland Garros underway, the tennis season gears up for the second Grand Slam tournament of the season. We receive the program booklet and arrange appointments that you should not miss today.

These Belgians go into action

Roland Garros is not over yet for the Belgian delegation, following Greet Minnen’s exit in doubles on Tuesday. Today three more compatriots are in action. And the most special name is that of Kim Clijsters. She competes with other tennis greats fables trophy, Teamed up with Frenchman Arnaud Clément, she faces Polish Radwanska and Spanish Bruguera in the first round.

The cool detail: On the exact day that Justine Henin won Roland Garros at Clijsters’ expense in 2003, Limburger was back on the gravel of Paris.

The other Belgian teenagers are Alexander Blokx and Joachim Gérard. Since the beginning of the year, Blockx can call himself a Junior Grand Slam winner after winning the Australian Open. To add Roland Garros to his list of achievements, he will have to overcome Lerner Tien again in the third round, the American who had to bow to our compatriot in the final in Melbourne after a super tie break.

Alexander Blockx. , ©AFP

Wheelchair tennis player Gerrard hopes to at least equal his last place in 2020. The world number four has already crossed the first hurdle and now faces Spain’s Martin de la Fuente in the quarterfinals.

don’t forget to check out these posters

Apart from all the Belgian mayhem, the quarter-finals have a lot to offer for both the women and the men. Brazilian Haddad Maia begins her match against Tunisian Ons Jabour (WTA 7) around 11am. See if Haddad Mia has recovered enough from his fourth-round match. Against the Spanish Sorribes Tormo, she stayed on court for nearly four hours, also the third longest women’s match in Roland Garros history. In addition, she is only the first Brazilian since 1968 to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

Beatriz Haddad Maia , © EPA-EFE

The next game is a re-release of last year’s final. World number one Inga Swiatek will then cross swords with sixth seed Coco Gauff in the French capital. In 2022, nothing could put young American Swiatek in the way.

In the men’s section, it remains to be seen how Tomas Etcheverry fares against Alexander Zverev. The 23-year-old Argentine, and current No. 49 on the ATP list, is having a fairytale experience. He had never reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam before.

The day ends with a Scandinavian get-together: Dane Holger Rune versus Norwegian Kasper Ruud, the runner-up of the previous edition.