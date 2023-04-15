Today is the great Chilean final of Red Bull Solo Q in Gamers City

This Saturday, April 15, the final of Red Bull Solo Q Chilelocal instance of the world’s largest 1v1 tournament in League of Legendswhich is being played in 18 countries simultaneously.

For this year, four finalists will meet at the Gamers City event starting at 4:00 p.m. With more than 5,000 participants and four qualifiers, “Zaphyr”, Maig”, “Haztiven” and “The end is near”, they will face each other not only for the title, but also for the place to travel to the final

international that will be held at MSI 2023, to be held in London during May.

The instance will have streamers and pro players such as CesarLive, Nicole3ee and Wingz, and Rakyz, in addition to the large audience that the Movistar Arena will have. There will also be activities for the participants, with the premiere of Gaming Ground, a 360° format that will allow attendees to participate in Arcade games, dance machines, simulators, a PS5 section with multiplayer games and two islands for 1v1 League of Legends and Valorant.

Gamers City also has special guests, such as Taini, Deadmau5 and Young Cister, along with Cayú, the Elemental brothers and Deafc, who will be in the Red Bull Batalla section.