TODAY: Prince becomes an icon

The Top 40 has been the dominant hit list in the Netherlands since 1965. In the Today section we look at pop music events that happened exactly X years ago. On this episode of TODAY: Prince’s feud with his record company led to his name change.

But June 7, 1993 Prince changed his name due to rights conflicts with the Warner Bros. record company. His new name is an unpronounceable symbol that appears to be a combination of the symbols for male and female (♀ and ♂). He had already used the symbol as an album title in 1992. Remarkably enough, the first song from that album, My Name Is Prince, peaked at number seven in the Top 40 in the fall of 1992. Prince’s new name is pronounced in the media as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince (TAFKAP) or simply The Artist of the Symbol.

After the name change, both Rajkumar and Prateik are used by Warner Bros. For example, the singles Peach (#9) and Letitago (#18) were released under Prince’s name, while the symbol was used on the cover of The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (#1) around the same time. Is. After that, with the exception of the Purple Medley and the 1999 re-release, Warner permanently switched to Emblem. In 1996, TAFKAP continued under their own record company NPG (New Power Generation) and their contract with Warner ended in 2000, after which they again used their original name, Prince Haier.

Under his own name he released eleven albums in the 21st century, but he managed to reach the Top 40 with only one hit. It is accompanied by guitars from the album Planet Earth in 2007. The guitar is stuck at the 21st position. On 21 April 2016, Prince was found dead in the lift of his home. An autopsy revealed that an overdose of fentanyl was fatal. He was only 57 years old.

it happened on june 7 even more

1969: Blind Faith performs in Hyde Park, London. It is the first performance for the group and attracts approximately 100,000 spectators, who have high expectations for the line-up. The audience reacts enthusiastically, but the band is nervous and ill-prepared.

1969: The Edwin Hawkins Singers have moved into first place with Oh, Happy Day. The song led the Top 40 for two weeks. A year later, the Edwin Hawkins Singers rose to the top again. They then collaborate on Melanie’s let down.

2003: Sean Paul hits No. 1 with Get Busy. The Jamaican dancehall singer has been on top for a week now. Get Busy is his only No. 1 hit in the Netherlands.

2008: Amy Macdonald is up first with This Is My Life. The Scottish singer is leading for two weeks with her biggest hit of 2008, This Is The Life. Rock and Roll reached number three.

2016: Rihanna is being sued for canceling a concert in Nigeria. Rihanna was supposed to receive 374,000 euros for the 65-minute performance, but she was unable to do the show. Roc Nation later denied that any agreement had taken place.

2017: Ariana Grande resumes her Dangerous Woman Tour with a concert in Paris. The singer halted her tour following an attack at her concert in Manchester on 22 May.

Today at No. 1:

1969 – 1 (5) Oh Happy Day– The Edwin Hawkins Singers (Pavilion), 1 week at #1

1975 – 11) spin your daddy– Jim Gilstrap (Chelsea), 2 weeks at No.1

1980 – 11) funky Town– Lipps, Inc. (Casablanca), 2 weeks at No. 1

1986 – 11) wonderful world– Sam Cooke (RCA), 3 weeks at No. 1

1997 – 11) when I saw youHero (Polydor), 2 weeks at #1

2003 – 1 (4) am busy– Sean Paul (Atlantic), 1 week at No. 1

2008 – 1 (2) that’s life– Amy MacDonald (Melodramatic/Vertigo), 1 week at No. 1

2014 – 1 (2) Am I wrong– Nico & Vinz (Warner), 1 week at No. 1