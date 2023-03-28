Today the eSports Córdoba Fest 2023 is presented at the Kempes stadium – Web de Noticias

The launch event of the first major electronic sports event organized by the Province is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Details of the competitions that make up the eSports Córdoba Program will be provided and the keys to the Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football will be raffled .

. Registration for the Minecraft Intercollegiate League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament will remain open until next Friday.

Today, at 6:00 p.m., the launch of the eSports Cordoba Fest 2023the first major electronic sports event organized by the Government of the Province through its Cordoba eSports Program.

The presentation will take place at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, with the presence of the provincial Minister of Science and Technology, Pablo De Chiara; the president of the Córdoba Sports Agency, Héctor Campana; and the head of the Córdoba Joven Agency, Matías Anconetani, among other provincial officials, representatives of entities linked to electronic sports and video games in Córdoba, sports club authorities, winners of previous editions of the program’s competitions and special guests.

During the event, details of the Electronic Football, Minecraft, League of Legends competitions and the Valorant women’s tournamentwhich will take place in April and whose finals are scheduled for Saturday the 15th of that month at the Córdoba Fair Complex.

will participate gamers on behalf of sports clubs throughout the province, schools, colleges, tertiary institutes, universities and electronic clubs constituted or based in Cordoba territory.

The intention of these initiatives is continue with the development of electronic sports in the province and, at the same time, promote new skills in girls, boys and young people through video games.

Within the framework of the eSports Córdoba Fest, in addition to witnessing the competitions, on April 15 those who attend will be able to share testing and exhibition of video games, arcade and participatory competitions just dance and cosplay characterized as their favorite character. He will have live music and DJ, food truckraffles, prizes and surprises, with free admission.

Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football

The presentation this afternoon at the Kempes will also serve to carry out the Draw for the Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Footballwhose dispute will start tomorrow, with virtual instances in the initial qualifying rounds for the finals that will be played within the framework of the eSport Córdoba Fest.

For this Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football 144 teams registeredwhich will represent cities and towns in the province of Córdoba.

Teams will compete in one-on-one rounds through to the round of 16, virtually. Quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be held in person on April 15 at the eSports Córdoba Fest.

Last days to register

Registrations remain open until next Friday, March 31. for the other competitions that make up the first part of the 2023 grid of the Cordoba eSports Program. The activities will be held during April.

This is the new Intercollegiate League Minecraft, the tournament League of Legends and the first edition of the Women’s Tournament of Valorant.

In all cases, the qualifying and preliminary rounds will be held, which will come together at eleSports Córdoba Fest.