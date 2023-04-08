Today the League of Legends Missions Cup starts: from 4 pm on the Misiones Online Twitch channel

The tournament, which will run from today Saturday 8 to this Sunday 9 April, will include the participation of several confirmed teams and a prize of $5,000 for the winner. In addition, anyone can participate, even if they do not have a team formed, since a Discord channel has been enabled so that those interested can join other players and form their team.

Registration for the tournament is free and is open until the Saturday before the start of the tournament in the official Esports Misiones discord. Likewise, the tournament will be broadcast on the official page of Misiones Online on the Twitch platform.

The 2023 Misiones Cup promises to be a meeting space For all those who share a passion for video games. The organizers have anticipated that there will be tournaments of different games every week, which means that there will always be something for everyone.

The League of Legends tournament of the Misiones Cup 2023 is a great opportunity for the gaming community of Misiones and the entire country to meet, have fun and compete. If you are passionate about the world of video games, don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this great community and win prizes along the way. Let the tournament begin!