Today’s Supercine film shows Five Years of Engagement

This Saturday, Globo’s Supercine brings a romantic comedy to liven up viewers’ evenings. The film chosen for the session is “The Five-Year Engagement”, directed by Nicholas Stoller and starring Jason Segel and Emily Blunt.
The story shows a couple who face several difficulties and delays to finally get married, which promises to get a lot of laughs from the audience. Prepare the popcorn and don’t miss it! Check out the plot details below.
Fact Sheet Five Years of Engagement
- Original title: The Five-Year Engagement
- Release year: 2012
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Directed by: Nicholas Stoller
- Screenplay: Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller
- Cast: Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Rhys Ifans, Kevin Hart, David Paymer, Mimi Kennedy, Jacki Weaver, Jim Piddock, Brian Posehn, Mindy Kaling
- Produced by: Judd Apatow, Rodney Rothman, Nicholas Stoller
- Music: Michael Andrews
- Photography: Javier Aguirresarobe
- Editing: William Kerr, Peck Prior
- Distribution: Universal Pictures
- Country of Origin: United States
- Length: 124 minutes
- Indicative classification: 14 years old
Synopsis
The film is directed by Nicholas Stoller and written by Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller, who also star alongside Emily Blunt.
The film tells the story of Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) and Violet Barnes (Emily Blunt), a couple in love who, after a year of dating, decide to get engaged. The couple have plans to get married soon, but things start to go off the rails when Violet is accepted for a postdoctoral job in Michigan. Tom, a talented chef from San Francisco, decides to leave everything behind to accompany her.
What should be just a brief change for the couple starts to stretch out over months, then years. Violet’s career develops, while Tom can’t find his place in the small town. As tensions mount and the pressure to marry grows, Tom and Violet begin to question whether their relationship can survive life’s changes and uncertainties.
Cast of Five Years Engagement
- Jason Segel as Tom Solomon
- Emily Blunt as Violet Barnes
- Chris Pratt as Alex Eilhauer
- Alison Brie as Suzie Barnes-Eilhauer
- Rhys Ifans as Winton Childs
- Kevin Hart as Doug
- Mindy Kaling as Vaneetha
- David Paymer as Pete Solomon
- Mimi Kennedy as Carol Solomon
- Jacki Weaver as Sylvia Dickerson-Barnes
- Jim Piddock as George Barnes
- Brian Posehn as Tarquin
- Chris Parnell as Bill
- Dakota Johnson as Audrey
- Lauren Weedman as Chef Sally
- Adam Campbell as Gideon
- Randall Park as Ming
- Kumail Nanjiani as Pakistani Chef
- Michael Ensign as Kroll
Box office
The film grossed an estimated US$56.1 million worldwide, with US$28.7 million earned at the US box office.
Critical Reception of Five Years Engagement
The film received a mixed reception from critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 63% approval rating, based on 163 reviews from professional critics, with a weighted average of 6.2/10. The critical consensus states that “Five Years Engagement benefits from the sweetness and charisma of its stars, but its disjointed and often incoherent narrative leaves audiences feeling a little lost”.
On Metacritic, the film holds an average score of 62 out of 100, based on 38 reviews, indicating “generally favorable reviews”. However, Jason Segel and Emily Blunt’s performances were widely praised by critics, with many critics deeming them the best part of the film. The chemistry between the two actors was also highlighted in several reviews.
Where to watch?
The film is currently available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube.