Today’s Supercine film shows Five Years of Engagement

This Saturday, Globo’s Supercine brings a romantic comedy to liven up viewers’ evenings. The film chosen for the session is “The Five-Year Engagement”, directed by Nicholas Stoller and starring Jason Segel and Emily Blunt.

The story shows a couple who face several difficulties and delays to finally get married, which promises to get a lot of laughs from the audience. Prepare the popcorn and don’t miss it! Check out the plot details below.

Fact Sheet Five Years of Engagement

Original title: The Five-Year Engagement

Release year: 2012

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Directed by: Nicholas Stoller

Screenplay: Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Rhys Ifans, Kevin Hart, David Paymer, Mimi Kennedy, Jacki Weaver, Jim Piddock, Brian Posehn, Mindy Kaling

Produced by: Judd Apatow, Rodney Rothman, Nicholas Stoller

Music: Michael Andrews

Photography: Javier Aguirresarobe

Editing: William Kerr, Peck Prior

Distribution: Universal Pictures

Country of Origin: United States

Length: 124 minutes

Indicative classification: 14 years old

Synopsis

The film is directed by Nicholas Stoller and written by Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller, who also star alongside Emily Blunt.

The film tells the story of Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) and Violet Barnes (Emily Blunt), a couple in love who, after a year of dating, decide to get engaged. The couple have plans to get married soon, but things start to go off the rails when Violet is accepted for a postdoctoral job in Michigan. Tom, a talented chef from San Francisco, decides to leave everything behind to accompany her.

What should be just a brief change for the couple starts to stretch out over months, then years. Violet’s career develops, while Tom can’t find his place in the small town. As tensions mount and the pressure to marry grows, Tom and Violet begin to question whether their relationship can survive life’s changes and uncertainties.

Cast of Five Years Engagement

Jason Segel as Tom Solomon

Emily Blunt as Violet Barnes

Chris Pratt as Alex Eilhauer

Alison Brie as Suzie Barnes-Eilhauer

Rhys Ifans as Winton Childs

Kevin Hart as Doug

Mindy Kaling as Vaneetha

David Paymer as Pete Solomon

Mimi Kennedy as Carol Solomon

Jacki Weaver as Sylvia Dickerson-Barnes

Jim Piddock as George Barnes

Brian Posehn as Tarquin

Chris Parnell as Bill

Dakota Johnson as Audrey

Lauren Weedman as Chef Sally

Adam Campbell as Gideon

Randall Park as Ming

Kumail Nanjiani as Pakistani Chef

Michael Ensign as Kroll

Box office

The film grossed an estimated US$56.1 million worldwide, with US$28.7 million earned at the US box office.

Critical Reception of Five Years Engagement

The film received a mixed reception from critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 63% approval rating, based on 163 reviews from professional critics, with a weighted average of 6.2/10. The critical consensus states that “Five Years Engagement benefits from the sweetness and charisma of its stars, but its disjointed and often incoherent narrative leaves audiences feeling a little lost”.

On Metacritic, the film holds an average score of 62 out of 100, based on 38 reviews, indicating “generally favorable reviews”. However, Jason Segel and Emily Blunt’s performances were widely praised by critics, with many critics deeming them the best part of the film. The chemistry between the two actors was also highlighted in several reviews.

Where to watch?

The film is currently available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube.