Today’s Top TV & Streaming Picks: Saoirse Ronan & The Netflix Slam in Murder on the Cliff, Brooklyn

Push: Murder on the Rock Channel 4, 9pm A team of lawyers tackle the strange case of Fauziyyah Javed, a solicitor from Leeds who died alone after falling from the top of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. However, just hours after her death, her husband of nine months was arrested for her murder, and CCTV would play a major role in the subsequent investigation.

Renault Super Sunday Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Manchester City, locked in a thrilling title race with Liverpool and Arsenal, cannot afford to fall behind this afternoon as they face local rivals Manchester United at the Etihad. Starting at 3.30 pm.​Frankenstein: The Read with Alex Kingston BBC4, 7.55pm Alex Kingston reimagines Mary Shelley’s famous Gothic tale to tell the story of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but unhinged scientist whose experiments with corpses summon a monster.

Slionne TG4, 8.30 pm Frankie Ó Conchubhair goes on a quest to discover the history behind his surname, and ends up at the O’Connor family’s ancestral home, Clonallis House, in Co Roscommon.

brooklyn BBC1, 12.20am John Crowley’s brilliant adaptation of Colm Tóibín’s novel stars Saoirse Ronan as Alice Lacey, a young woman from 1950s Enniscorthy who encounters many obstacles when traveling to New York to start a new life. Does it. With Domhnall Gleeson, Julie Walters

netflix slam

netflix slam Netflix, streaming now At 8:30 pm, you can watch Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz face off in Vegas. For more sports features, Battle of the Baddest will arrive on Thursday. It charts the build-up to the fight between Tyson Fury and MMA’s Francis Ngannou, with another Tyson (Mike) in his corner.

feed someone Phil Netflix, streaming now For starters, meet Phil Rosenthal. He created Everybody Loves Raymond and since it ended, he has been chasing foodies around the world and demanding to be fed. Follow Phil’s vibrant life through season seven of his Netflix show, where he visits Mumbai, Washington DC, Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, Orlando, Taipei, and Scotland across eight episodes.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge Netflix, now streaming It’s Ireland’s Fittest Family but with bigger obstacles, bigger biceps, and a bigger grand prize of $250k.​ The Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin AppleTV+, streaming now “Who is this boy with the incredible cheeks?” Why, it’s Noel Fielding. Coinciding with the release of Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of Napoleon on AppleTV+ (tenuous link, but they’re both frolicking in the 1700s and partly for the big hats), we asked Noel to be our Never Mind the Buzzcocks co-host , seen enjoying some chanting with Greg Davis. , Expect a slightly more sophisticated Horrible Histories, involving Hugh Bonneville and Noel’s younger brother Michael ‘Naboo’ Fielding.​

spaceman

spaceman Netflix, streaming now From voicing an animated iguana to playing an astronaut married to Carey Mulligan, Adam Sandler’s golden juggle deal with Netflix continues. Meet Jacob. He’s been on a solo research mission in deep space for six months and suddenly the police discover that the wife he left behind can’t wait for him. Enter Hanus (voiced by Paul Dano), a romantic stowaway alien who helps Jacob get his priorities right. If you like a side of dystopia with its exotic fair, try Captive State.​ you’re not alone Netflix, streaming now Spain’s #MeToo movement originated in 2016 in the wake of a serious sexual assault by a self-proclaimed “Wolf Pack”. Remove applicable dubbing and attach subtitles.

dead hot

dead hot Prime Video, streaming now Set in Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot and Jess are best friends united by complaint. They lost Peter under mysterious circumstances five years ago. Regardless of the excuse, it’s ridiculous.