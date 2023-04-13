Togetic Spreads Happiness on April’s Pokémon GO Community Day

ANDl Community Day of Pokémon GO April 2023 promises to arrive loaded with good times with the Pokémon Happiness Togetic. On April 15, 2023 2 to 5 pm in your local time, Togetic will be seen floating more often in the wild, and Trainers may even come across a Shiny Togetic… if they’re lucky! Take on the challenge of Togetic-inspired Time Research where you’ll have a chance to receive up to five Sinnoh Stones for completing research tasks.

Trainers who evolve Togetic during the event or up to five hours after the event will get a Togekiss that knows the Fighting-type charged attack Aural Sphere, which was previously unavailable to Togekiss in Pokémon GO. This is an especially interesting addition to Togekiss’ arsenal, as Fighting-type attacks can counter the attacks of Ice-, Rock-, and Steel-type Pokémon that Togekiss is vulnerable to.

Trainers will be happy to discover that Togekiss is considered one of the most powerful Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Whether you like to compete in the GO Battle League or raid raids your thing, Togekiss is a powerful Pokémon to add to your team. This is a golden opportunity to capture as many Togetic as you can and thus get Togepi Candies with which you can power up your Togekiss.

Any Trainer would be happier than licorice with the following event bonuses!

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Eggs you hatch during the event will need only a quarter of the normal distance to hatch.

Double the chance for Trainers level 31 or higher to receive Candy ++ for catching Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (except daily Adventure Incense) that activates during the event will last for three hours.

One additional special exchange up to a maximum of two per day.

Togepi will be able to hatch from 2km Eggs obtained during the April Community Day event, and Togepi hatching from these Eggs will have the same chance of spawning as Shiny Pokémon as Togetic spawning during the three hour Community Day event. of the April Community.

Three cheers for the Community Day Special Research story “Joy for All,” which is available from the in-game store for $1 (or the equivalent amount in your local currency). Also, keep in mind that Trainers will be able to buy tickets for any of their friends with whom they have reached the level of great friendship or higher. To gift a ticket, tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

Get the most out of Community Day with Togetic’s level 4 raids from 5pm to 10pm. Upon successful completion of one of these raids, more Togetic will spawn for 30 minutes around the Gym where the raid took place . These Tier 4 raids cannot be accessed with Remote Raid Passes; it will only be accessible with Raid Passes or Premium Battle Passes.

Happy Community Day, Trainers!