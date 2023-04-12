Togetic stars in Pokémon GO Community Day

The days of the community Pokémon GO are a monthly event that allows players to encounter a large number of specimens of a certain Pokémon, with a more likely to appear in shiny form (shiny) and with a special attack that you can’t normally get. Being this Saturday April 15 the next of these events, which will be starring Togetic, the happiness Pokémon. Ready to know all the details of this event? Go for it.

Togetic Community Day: Saturday April 15

Togeticthe evolution of the well-known and beloved Togepi, will be the protagonist of Community Day in April. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) will appear wild this Pokémon in a massive way, also having a high probability of be found in its variocolor variantinverting the red and blue of their colors at the same time as the white color of their skin turns to a slightly more toasted tone.

Likewise, from the beginning of the event and up to 5 hours after its completion, Togetic that evolve into Togekiss will learn the charged attack Aural Sphere. Fighting-type move with 100 power points.

This move is foolproof, so don’t miss your chance to gain a Togekiss that knows the charged attack Aural Sphere, by evolving a Togetic the #PokemonGOCommunityDay.https://t.co/InawdJgDPF pic.twitter.com/F4HFnYE1db – Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) April 12, 2023

In addition, you can purchase a payment ticket that allows access to the history of the special investigation “Joy for all” Togetic Community Day exclusive. This will provide quests with additional rewards at a price of €0.99.

Pokémon GO Temporary Bonuses

Along with the above, there will also be a series of bonuses that will interest even players who are not fans of the happiness Pokémon.

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Double the chance to receive Candy ++ when catching Pokémon for Trainers level 31 and higher.

Incense and bait modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incubations started during the event will be faster.

Togepi could spawn from hatching 2km Eggs obtained during Community Day hours, with the same chance of being Shiny as wild Togetic.

Up to 2 special trades can be made during the event and up to 5 hours after its completion.

Trades made during the event and up to five hours after it ends will require 50% less Stardust.

Togetic will appear in four-star raids after the end of the event (from 17:00 to 22:00 on Saturday). If you manage to win these battles, more Togetic will spawn for 30 minutes around the Gym you fought in.

