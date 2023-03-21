Togetic will star in April Community Day

The team of niantic has announced the next community day of Pokémon GO. will be next Saturday, April 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). The featured Pokémon of this new edition of the event will be Togetic. The Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon introduced in Generation 2 will appear more frequently. Additionally, those who evolve into Togetic during the event, or within five hours of its end, will receive a Togekiss with charged attack Aural sphere.

Here are the details of the Pokémon GO Community Day:

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (except for Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

1/4 distance to hatch when Eggs are placed in incubators for the duration of the event.

Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy ++ when catching Pokémon.

By taking snapshots during Community Day we may be in for a surprise.

One additional special exchange is possible, up to a maximum of two per day.

Togepi could appear by hatching 2 km Eggs obtained during April Community Day hours (Saturday, April 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time). The Togepi that appear when hatching these Eggs will have the same chance of appearing as Shiny Pokémon as the Togetic that appear during the three hours of Community Day in April.

Togetic Community Day will be special research available: Joy for all. Available for €1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency), you will be able to access the Special Research story. Remember that you can buy and gift tickets to friends with whom you have a level of great friendship or higher. To gift a ticket, you need to tap on the Special Research ticket in the in-game store, and then tap on the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

After the Community Day event ends, a raid bonuses from 17:00 to 22:00. During this time we can face the exclusive level 4 raids. If you manage to win these battles, more Togetic will spawn for 30 minutes around the Gym you fought in. These raids will not be available with the Remote Raid Pass.