Tokyo tops Xbox Game Pass release list for April

Microsoft has announced the titles that will be released in xbox game pass during the first fifteen days of April. In total, five new games will be added, highlighting the launch of Minecraft Legends next April 18, as well as the arrival of Ghostwire: Tokyo on the 12th of the same month.

Among the novelties of the next few days is the launch of NHL 23, a hockey game developed by Electronic Arts that will be available for consoles. It is also important to highlight the arrival of Loop Heroalready available, and Iron Brigadeboth titles will be included in the offer for the month of April.

Game Pass releases in April 2023 for Xbox, PC and Cloud:

Loop Hero (Console and PC) – Available now

(Console and PC) – Available now Iron Brigade (Console and Cloud) – April 6

(Console and Cloud) – April 6 Ghostwire: Tokyo (Console, PC and Cloud) – April 12

(Console, PC and Cloud) – April 12 NHL 23 (Console) – April 13

(Console) – April 13 Minecraft Legends (Console, PC and Cloud) – April 18

Game Pass games for Xbox, PC and Cloud retiring on April 15, 2023:

Unfortunately, despite the addition of new titles, the list of games that will no longer be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog on the 15th of this month has been released. It is recommended to examine the following list of titles, which can be purchased in the Microsoft store with a 20% discount before they disappear from the platform: