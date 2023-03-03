Toledo Educa adds a new edition of the comic ‘An excursion through the Town Hall’ for schoolchildren and a digital version

The Councilor for Education and Culture, Teo García, has released a new edition of the comic ‘An excursion through the Town Hall’ intended for school visits offered to educational centers through the Toledo Educa municipal extracurricular activities program.

This new edition of the comic with illustrations by Toni Reollo and texts by Enrique Sánchez Lubián has reached 3,000 copies, which as a novelty can also be enjoyed in digital format with the aim of reaching a greater number of students, as well as Toledo and Toledo, at the same time that it becomes an educational resource that teachers can work in the classroom to address the history, composition and operation of the local Administration.

Teo García has commented that the visits of schoolchildren to the City Council received a total of 16 educational centers in the 2021-2022 academic year, both for Primary and Secondary Education and for Adults with a total of 924 visitors; while so far in the 2022-2023 academic year the number of program centers amounts to 18 and it is expected to reach 1,400 visitors.

Likewise, the Toledo Educa program has opened visits to the Town Hall to Erasmus groups that carry out exchanges with different institutes in the regional capital. To date, Erasmus students from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Romania from the Alfonso X El Sabio, Sefarad and Princesa Galiana centers have already visited the Town Hall. The Santiago el Mayor School has also made a visit with exchange students from India.

Access to the digital version of the comic at: https://www.toledo.es/574142-2/