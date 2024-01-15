Toluca vs Herediano match summary (2-3) (4-4 on aggregate). Target

the set of Toluca sealed one of the biggest failures in its history in recent years Eliminated in the first round of the Champions Cupafter lost 3-2 In the Vuelta game the aggregate score against Herediano was 4–4 and the Ticos qualified for the next round thanks to an away goal.

The Devils came into this return match with a 2-1 lead after last week’s game in Costa Rica, but Renato Paiva’s team He did not know how to claim the location, nor the height of the Mexican capital.Nor its hierarchy.

As if the Toluca disaster wasn’t enough, everything seemed to be going well in the first half Goals from Mauricio Isaias and Jesus AnguloWith this they already had a three-goal lead over Ticos, who had no head or tail in the match.

Everything changed in the supplement, Toluca trusted himself, allowed the Costa Ricans to grow and they didn’t see the problem coming They got involved because they no longer had time to react.

Herediano closes the gap Goals from Andy Rojas and Francisco Rodriguez, Then the Devils realized the horror as the visiting team became a real threat and were one goal away from sending the Mexicans home.

Six minutes after the end of the game, disaster struck: joshua canales Turned a shot with his head that went past Tiago Volpi a few minutes later He asked for more concentration from his colleagues And they made a mistake in the beginning.

Now that Toluca needs to focus on Liga MXA tournament that has not been won for a long time and the board created a team with others like Alexis Vega, Juan Escobar to fight for all the tournaments of the semester.

These were the goals of Toluca vs. Herediano

Toluca 1-0 Herediano

Toluca 2-0 Herediano

Toluca 2-1 Herediano

Toluca 2-2 Herediano

Toluca 2-3 Herediano