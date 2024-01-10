Tom Brady praises Lamar Jackson: ‘You’re the reason people watch the NFL’

The biggest winner in Super Bowl history chats with the Ravens quarterback, who is the top favorite to be named Most Valuable Player of the season.

tom bradyIs considered the best player in the history of nflPraised the quarterback this Tuesday baltimore ravens, lamar jacksonfavorite to be nominated most valuable Player In the 2023 regular season, told them that this is why fans watch the league.

“The first time I really saw you was in high school, that’s when I started following you. I really like what you do now at the highest level, you’re definitely the reason fans watch it nfl“, told him Brady To jackson With his podcast “Let’s Go!” During the broadcast.

Speaking on Tom Brady’s podcast, Lamar Jackson admitted he still has headaches heading into the 2019 campaign. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

tom bradyJoe retired in February last year after a 23-year career during which he won seven rings. Super BowlMaximum for one player nfltalked to These A In control of the great season he had crowswhich he finished as number 1 American conference ,AFC,

“You have the ability to inspire your peers with your actions, your words, humility, toughness and courage. All of this makes you special. People like you have an impact on people, your career is incredible, thank you for being here ,” he included the former quarterback who played 20 seasons for new England Patriots and with three tampa bay buccaneers,

jacksonThe 27-year-old who has already won an award most valuable Player In the 2019 season, he thanked the future member for his words. hall of fame And told her about that thorn in her side about getting her first wedding ring. Super Bowl,

“I hold that grudge. That chip is still on my shoulder. I want that.” Super Bowl, This is the award I really want. I think we have the team today to achieve it. The players are there, the coaching staff is there, we have everything we need right now,” the quarterback insisted. baltimore,

crows They finished the campaign on top AFC With a record of 13 wins and four losses.

His position as the favorite to come and win Super Bowl LVIII On February 11, they confirmed this with their 19–33 win in Week 16 of the regular season. san francisco 49ersThe best team and main candidates to reach Super Bowl In national conference ,nfc,

He concluded, “I’m ready, healthy and very excited to go to the playoffs again.” These A,