Tom Crabbe wins Belgian title with Avia-Rudico team-mates: “This gold medal shows I’ve taken a step up” (Murchtem)

Ekrog-Tormans, not the top favorite, won the BK team time trial with the juniors in Monteken, Limburg on Sunday. The outsider in the party was Avia-Rudiko, so even Marchteam’s Tom Crabbe could show the gold. Crabbe Teachers-CC Chevigny finished third. Remarkable: The gap between first and third was less than nine seconds.

Crabbe laughed and said, “It certainly gives a good feeling to be able to take that gold medal up to Marchteam.” “I am in my first season with this team. If you can win a title like this, it shows that I have taken a step higher.”

The second-year junior is not only working his way up the road. Crabbe has also shown his class on the slopes many times. “I enjoy both the subjects and would not choose any immediately. Personally I didn’t have that much experience in time trial. It was a combination of giving it all and suffering hard. And yet I suffer longer than I am used to being on the slope.” (laughs)

EK Track

With the European Track Cycling Championships in Anadia, Portugal, Crabbe faces a new challenge next week. “I would like to show myself there. Exactly how I would like to present myself in Belgian Cup matches (Crabbe is currently in the top five, ed.) and some other major races. However, I mainly want to develop further as an athlete. Next year I will take steps towards promises, I will do everything possible to be ready for this.