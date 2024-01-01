Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler Premiere Photos from Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: The cast attends the Apple TV+ premiere of Masters of the Air at the Regency Village Theater on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Masters of the Air will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Last night at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ hosted the red carpet premiere of the highly anticipated World War II drama “Masters of the Air,” premiering globally with episode two of the nine-episode series on Friday, January Will premiere. 26.

Attendees at the “Masters of the Air” premiere included executive producers Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, as well as Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Nate Mann, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Rafe Law, Sawyer Spielberg, Jonas Moore, Elliot Warren was involved. , Matt Gavan, Edward Ashley, David Shields, Ben Radcliffe, Jordan Coulson, Brandon Cook, Josiah Cross, Francis Lovehall, Philip Levitsky, Jerry MacKinnon, Ella Rubin, Josh Bolt and Kai Alexander.

co-executive producer and writer John Orloff; co-executive producers Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank and David Coatsworth; directors Ryan Fleck and Dee Rees; The book’s author, Donald L. Miller; And, World War II veterans, John “Lucky” Luckadoo, James Rasmussen, Henry Cervantes and Robert Wolfe also attended the red carpet premiere event.

(L-R) Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler attend the Apple TV+ premiere of "Masters of the Air" at the Regency Village Theater on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(L-R) Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman attend the Apple TV+ premiere of "Masters of the Air" at the Regency Village Theater on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Based on Miller’s book of the same name and written by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (“Bloody Hundred”) as they conduct dangerous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with dire situations. Are. The conditions, lack of oxygen and terror of combat conducted at an altitude of 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young people who helped destroy the terror of Hitler’s Third Reich is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; Some were injured or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Heavy fines were imposed on all of them, regardless of individual fortunes.

Ranging from the rural areas and villages of southeast England to the harsh deprivations of a German prisoner of war camp, and depicting a unique and important time in world history, “Masters of the Air” is enormous in both scope and scale. Scope, and a true cinematic achievement.

From Apple Studios, “Masters of the Air” is executive produced by Hanks and Goetzman for Spielberg and Platon through Amblin Television. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey co-executive produce with Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. In addition to writing, Orloff also co-executive produces. Graham Yost is also a co-executive producer. Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees and Tim Van Patten serve as directors.

Callum Turner (L) and Austin Butler attend the Apple TV+ premiere of "Masters of the Air" at the Regency Village Theater on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Austin Butler attends the Apple TV+ premiere of "Masters of the Air" at the Regency Village Theater on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Callum Turner attends the Apple TV+ premiere of "Masters of the Air" at the Regency Village Theater on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.