Tom Holland and Zendaya go out to dinner in London at an Indian restaurant

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya have been officially together since November 2021, however, rumors about a possible relationship have been going on for longer. The first interaction between the two was in the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, in which Tom plays the superhero and Zendaya plays MJ, characters that later came to be related.

In the continuation of the franchise, the long “Spider-Man: Far From Home” was the starting point in the relationship, both in fiction and in real life. The couple was loved and approved by the public from the first moment, who declared an “undeniable chemistry” between the actors. Both take the relationship in a reserved way, appearing a few times on social networks.

Zendaya and Tom Holland playing Spider-Man and MJ. Playback/Guide Disney Plus Brazil

However, last Monday (27) the artists decided to enjoy some free time in the city of London, going out to dinner at a certain Indian restaurant. Happy with the visit, chef Surender Mohan couldn’t help but register and publish it: “It was a pleasure to have Zendaya and Tom Holland having dinner with us”, he declared on his Instagram.

With the publication made, the fans went crazy, since photos of both of them as a couple are not constantly updated on the internet, since the private relationship is a priority for both of them. Comments like “Wow! What did Spider-Man eat? How special is that!” and “What a wonderful couple” were made on the chef’s social network.

CUTE! Zendaya and Tom Holland together at a restaurant recently. pic.twitter.com/1lfW6LWpQ4

— FOFOQUEI (@FOFOQUEl) March 27, 2023 “>

CUTE! Zendaya and Tom Holland together at a restaurant recently. pic.twitter.com/1lfW6LWpQ4 — FOFOQUEI (@FOFOQUEl) March 27, 2023

At the end of last year, a possible marriage began to be speculated by Internet users on social networks: “The two are planning a real future together. It is a serious and permanent romance. They are planning their wedding,” said a source. Despite rumors, there is no official confirmation about it. In January 2022, both bought a house valued at approximately 22 million reais, and have lived together ever since.

Featured photo: Zendaya and Tom Holland. Playback/Hollywood Forever TV/Getty Images