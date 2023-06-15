Tom Holland breaks silence on negative reactions to ‘The Crowded Room’

Critics didn’t like ‘The Crowded Room,’ but Tom Holland now tells us what he thinks about it.

Tom Holland’s latest series hasn’t been well received by critics. The actor finally responds to all the negative reactions crowded room option is given.

The actor is best known for his role as Spider-Man, but Holland is also working on projects other than the MCU. one of those projects crowded room, He plays Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested in 1979 in New York for a shooting.

negative feedback

The series was not well received by critics and as a result holds only a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland responded to the overwhelming amount of negative backlash. See his statement below.

bad reviews

“It was a big blow,” Holland started. “I was looking at the reviews, and all of a sudden I thought, ‘Wow. That’s a bad review.’ Sometimes there’s something positive in a review, but this time there was nothing…”

He concluded hopefully: “There will be good reviews too, I’m sure. I try to keep a healthy outlook on these things and respect everyone’s opinion.”

look at crowded room on Apple TV+

