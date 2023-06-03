Tom Holland confirms: “We’re in talks”



With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios created one of their biggest hits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A fourth film is also on the way, but looks like we’ll have to wait years for that.

since no way home Little is actually clear about the fourth film where we will reportedly see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man again in the MCU. Only then will he be able to become a permanent part of Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

Conversations

During the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, producer Amy Pascal announced that a fourth film was coming, as well as films about Miles Morales and Spider-Woman. Now Holland has also announced that he will be returning for the fourth film.

“I can’t talk about it, but I can say that we talked about it. We stopped the meetings in solidarity with the writers. There have been many talks, but at the moment everything is still very premature. “ Holland told Variety.

strike

way to spider man 4 Still long. The current strike among Hollywood screenwriters is currently holding up many productions. Many films will probably be postponed for six months to a year.

At the end of no way home No one knows who Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is anymore. In the last shot we see him in a brand new suit, on the lookout for the next criminal.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.