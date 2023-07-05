Tom Holland finds relationship with Zendaya worth sleeping in: ‘Can share experiences’ Backbiting

Tom Holland is grateful for his relationship with Zendaya. “It’s interesting to have a romantic relationship with someone who’s in the same boat. You can share experiences with each other. And it’s worth the gold,” says Spider Man-actor.

Holland, 27, told in the podcast smartlesswhich is hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about their relationship with Spider Manco-star Zendaya. The actor said, “I’m lucky to have someone like Zendaya in my life.”

in an earlier interview with backstage Holland said that she received a lot of support from her boyfriend during the early stages of her acting career. “They helped me when my life changed. A lot happens: you make big movies, you travel around the world and everyone knows who you are. Also, your responsibility is to be a beacon for young people.” To be a role model. Zendaya is the best example for me in that.”

Holland and Zendaya, 26, met on the set of the famous film Spider Manfilm series. Actors shared the screen for the first time Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and then co-starred in two sequels: spider man: far from home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The two maintained for a long time that their relationship was only amicable, but finally confirmed their relationship in September 2021 via a message on Instagram.

