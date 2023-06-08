Tom Holland is back with new details about potentially more ‘Spider-Man’ adventures



For a long time it seemed that Tom Holland would not be returning as Spider-Man, and he no way home Might have been his last film. However, recently there have been more and more reports that he may finally be continuing. Now it’s a hit again.

In recent months it was announced that Marvel indeed wanted to continue with Holland and feature him in avengers: kong dynasty, Recently Hollande himself said that new talks are indeed taking place, but now there is more information.

Interview

In a recent interview to highlight one of his projects, Holland said: “I don’t know if it will come or not, I don’t think anybody knows for sure at this point. However, it appears to be headed in the right direction. we can only wait,

The protagonist states that if they continue, it should be a stronger story: “The new movie has to be as good as the third one, or it doesn’t make any sense,

preacher

Holland also told us what he wants to show and what a new Spider-Man could be like. Thus he ends by saying: “I’d really love it if I could hand over the baton to Miles Morales,

,I know if we can get Miles Morales to pop into a live-action Spider-Man movie. I don’t know how it will happen, but if I am asked, I will not hesitate for a second!,

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.