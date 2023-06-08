Tom Holland is leaving acting for a year, know why





Tom Holland has officially announced he will be retiring from acting a year after the release of his new Apple TV+ series Crowded room. The actor has broken from his previous role and decides that he will not step into someone else’s skin for the time being.

And he explains why he takes such a decision.

intense roll crowded room

crowded room is a psychological thriller starring Tom Holland as ‘campus rapist’ Danny Sullivan. The story is inspired by a 1981 non-fiction novel titled Billy Milligan’s Mind by Daniel Keyes. The series focuses heavily on mental health and follows Danny Sullivan going through life after his arrest for his involvement in a 1979 New York City shooting.

A heavy role, which did not sit well with Tom. In an interview with XtraTV, Tom reveals what an impact the role has had.

Tom Holland will stop acting for a year

“I loved the learning curve of being a producer. I am no stranger to hard work, I have always lived by the idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but again, the show broke me” he says during the interview. “I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and spent some time on the beach and lay down. And now I’m taking a year off and it’s a result of how difficult the show was .

When Tom is asked what he does during the year, he mentions an amazing combination of activities. “I’ve traveled a bit. I’ve had an amazing time. I’m seeing my family, seeing my friends. I’ve been playing golf. I’ve been going to garden centers and buying plants and keeping them alive. I’m just trying to be a regular guy from Kingston and just relax.