Tom Holland just shared the sexiest photo he thinks





Tom Holland’s birthday was yesterday and he was allowed to blow out 27 candles. The Spiderman actor of course celebrated it with his great love Zendaya, they are together somewhere nice where it’s warm.. at the beach. The location is unknown, but it looks like they are having a great time. Tom also shared a very sexy (or well, sexy) photo of himself to thank his followers for all the birthday wishes.

Zendaya shares some cute pictures too.

Tom Holland shares his sexiest photo ever

Tom and Zendaya are celebrating the holiday and it’s always extra fun if it’s your birthday too. There’s a good chance they’re living somewhere in southern Europe, as Tom was allowed to wave the checkered flag during the GP of Monaco last week and he’s definitely in the south of Europe.

Of course Tom regularly walks in swimming trunks, because hello – holiday. Nevertheless, he decides to share another photo that we hope was taken by Zendaya. You can watch it below:

“Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture I’ve ever taken! #sexiest Man Alive” He himself writes with the photo.

OK, so maybe not the sexiest picture. But very funny. GF Zendaya posts another slightly more ‘normal’ picture on her account. Very sweet indeed. Happy Birthday Tommy!

new listening food for you

Yeswellll – We Have Our Own Podcast! We take you inside the world of media and tell you weekly about what we experience as NSMBL editors. The first episode about photos of feet, the announcement of an unwanted pregnancy and deception is already live and can be heard via Spotify and Apple Music. Relax for half an hour, laugh and maybe learn a little. A new episode every Wednesday, so save it! Like and share with your friends.