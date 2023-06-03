Tom Holland Picks His Favorite ‘Spider-Man’ Movie And It’s Different Than You Think

Spider-Man is hot right now. The animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is doing very well in the first days after its release. “Live Action Spider-Man” Now Tells Us Which His Favorite Spider-Man Movie Is.

Of course we are talking about Tom Holland, who has played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016. In a conversation with The Associated Press, he revealed which Spider-Man movie he liked the most.

Surprisingly, he does not opt ​​for any of his own films, all three of which were highly appreciated. He picks up Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from 2018.

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie ever. I’m so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I’d love to date her but I couldn’t.” I’m working here said Holland jokingly.

Britton continued: “But I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m looking forward to the second one. I’m sure the film will live up to all expectations, and I can’t wait to see it.”

In another conversation Holland said how is it with spider man 4 which has not yet appeared.

