Tom Holland reveals group name for ‘Spider-Man’ group chat with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

movieAlthough Tom Holland is rarely on social media, he said in a recent interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ that he is still very active in messaging. For example, the beloved ‘Spider-Man’ actor revealed more details about group chats with ‘Spider-Man’ colleagues Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Tobey Maguire dons the iconic ‘Spider-Man’ suit in the 2000s, while Andrew Garfield makes one last appearance friendly neighborhood spider man in 2014. Since 2016, young British actor Tom Holland has been portraying the beloved and popular Marvel character.



We have a great bond, as three people who have gone through some unique times that make us almost brothers. Tom Holland, ‘The Hollywood Reporter’

Three ‘Spider-Man’ actors recreated the iconic meme that went viral in no time. © The Walt Disney Company – Marvel



The three actors came together in the blockbuster hit ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in 2021 and have been great friends ever since: “Andrew and Toby and I have a great bond as three people who’ve been through some We’re unique in that we really are like brothers,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “We have a great group chat and we meet up from time to time. Our group is called the Spider-Boys”, it continued.

Trailer: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

A new, fourth ‘Spider-Man’ film was in full swing until a writers’ strike in the United States disrupted plans. After all, Marvel and Tom Holland recently announced that they will be teaming up for another six projects in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Whether we can expect Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to return as well is unfortunately not yet clear.

