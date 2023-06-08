Tom Holland Stops Acting for a Year: “The Last Role Broke Me”

Tom Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man, took a year off from acting. The 27-year-old British actor is looking to get over a “breakdown” after his last role.

Holland is currently promoting “The Crowded Room,” an Apple TV+ thriller series in which he plays a character based on “campus rapist” Billy Milligan. He is an American man who claimed to have 24 alternate personalities and was the first person to be found not guilty of insanity on the grounds of dissociative identity disorder.

In addition to playing a character with a severe mental illness, Holland was also the creator of the series A Difficult Combination. He said in an interview with, “I’m no stranger to hard work.” Excessive, “I’ve always lived by the idea that hard work is good, but on the other hand, this series really broke me down. There came a point when I needed a break. I disappeared and found a beach to lie on. Went to Mexico for the week. Now I’m taking a year off – because of how overwhelming this series was. I’m excited to see how it turns out, I think the hard work has paid off.

in conversation with Entertainment Weekly Holland had previously stated that he was struggling to let go of his character and had even briefly considered shaving his head to “see someone else in the mirror”. “I saw myself in him, in my personal life. I remember breaking down at home and thinking I’d shave my head. I have to shave my head because I want to get rid of this character. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”

Holland Stars With Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Crowded Room’. The series, written by “A Beautiful Mind” screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, debuts Friday on Apple TV+.