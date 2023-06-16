Tom Holland was found working with Robert Downey Jr. “A Nightmare” for the Marvel movies



Tom Holland has a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor expresses his admiration for collaborators like Zendaya and Robert Downey Jr. Not under chairs or sofas.

Thus says the Marvel hero Spider-Man: “Robert Downey is a lot of fun to work with. But he’s a complete nightmare when it comes to improv. If I came up with something spontaneous, he’d come up with something even funnier immediately. It was discouraging “

Tom says: “The fact that I turned to dust at one point was a very intense scene for both of us to improvise. It was a beautiful thing to do.”

He decides: “Robert Downey was always on set on time, knew everyone’s name, he was friendly to the cast and crew. He really was No. 1 in the MCU. He was a great example to me. I learned a lot from him. “

When he talks about Zendaya, his face lights up. He would have rarely seen such talent. She was the only one to audition for MJ and after her screen test everyone was convinced. He looks forward to working with her again in the future.

Tom brags to himself, and rightly so, because Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire couldn’t keep their roles a secret from third parties and Willem Dafoe was caught at the airport. Tom does, he says. The YouTube video below from The Hollywood Reporter explains more.