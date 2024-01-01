Tom Holland’s partner took this revolutionary decision

Tom Holland’s partner, Zendaya decided to start the year 2024 by making a revolutionary decision, While she will be seen in two productions this year. The 27-year-old actress is worried about her fans…

Zendaya’s fans are shocked by this decision

What’s going on in Zendaya’s life? Who will share her life with Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the MCU will be shown soon Challengers in which she will play the lead role as well as in Dune: Part 2 with timothy chalamet Surprised his fans at the beginning of the year.

In fact, if you follow the actress on social networks, she is used to sharing many moments of her life with fans, especially on her Instagram account. Except there’s one very interesting detail… He has just removed all his subscriptions from his profile, With a community of approximately 184 million followers, K star’s account the greatest showman Shows 0 followers on Instagram.

Could it be a desire to distance oneself from social networks? Zendaya no longer follows any of her friends or colleagues or even her boyfriend Tom Holland, Fans are wondering if there could be some water between these two. Recently, many were wondering if the couple was going to formalize their relationship with a wedding after noticing that the young woman was wearing an engagement ring. However, the latter dismissed this rumor.

But his account (formerly Twitter), Zendaya has maintained her memberships, but she is not actually active. His last activity is of September 2, 2023. Could the actress who met Tom Holland on the set of Spider-Man have ended her relationship with the actor? Many people are thinking this.

A prosperous year 2024 for Zendaya

His last publication on his Instagram account was three days ago. Zendaya has shared its poster ChallengersThe film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, will be released next April And took the opportunity to wish him well.”Happy new year“For all its customers.

Let’s hope the Tom Holland/Zendaya pairing doesn’t go through bad times. it has to be said actor series, crowded room The broadcast on Apple TV+ almost broke his relationship with the girl, Hopefully Zendaya has resolved to spend less time on social media and enjoy real life more.

as a reminder, zendaya will be back Dune: Part 2 with timothy chalamet, She will reprise her role as Chaani. The sequel of Denis Villeneuve’s film will be released in French theaters on March 13, 2024. The public will be able to find it in theaters Challengers On 26 April 2024.