Tom Zonderman’s Kauler Cafe Tips: Post Nudism Rave and Sci-Fi Jazz

Are you lost in the maze that makes up the Couleur Café poster? Our experienced music guides are ready to assist you. Like music journalist Tom Zonderman.

Lander & Adrian, Saturday 11:45 PM, The Fox Drummer Lander Giselink from Brussels has entered into one contact after another in recent years. Together with pianist Fulko Otterwanger he explored pavement disco in Berad Geslagen, with Zwangere Guy he fused lyrical jazz with raw rap, soon to find new grooves under the name KVR with bassist Dries Lahe and keyboardist Niels Bros. Last year he had a good time with Lander & Adrian, a dance project that originated in lockdown and imaginary clubs, for which Giselink tapped his friend Pomrad, aka Antwerp electronics wizard Pomrad, on the shoulder Was. Together, the two gentlemen coined the ‘Post Nudism Rave’, a crazy mix of nineties club culture, crooked beats and tinny synths that send electric shocks through your dancing legs.

Really!, Friday 0:30AM, Fox If Blade Runner is remade again, the producers will be allowed to Reach! Knock on the door for the soundtrack. On their second album Sync-Along, the Brussels foursome flaunt their instrumental mix of electronics, funk, rap and trap in a futuristic jacket that appears here from a dystopian future. Call it sci-fi jazz for the next generation, a brooding soundscape that straddles Aphex Twin’s dance delirium and beatboycolor J.Dilla’s groove. Even better is that guitarist Florent Junieux, drummer Martin Mereau, keyboardist Dorian Dumont and bassist Federico Pecoraro stew together their blend of ominous buzzing tones and buzzing bass over an analog, or rather actual, set of instruments.

Kuna Labyrinth, Saturday, 4 PM, Fox House and techno experienced a strong revival after the corona pandemic, with big pop stars like Beyoncé and Drake letting dance beats creep into their albums. French producer and multi-instrumentalist Edouard Gilbert, aka Kuna Maze, is also getting in on that wave. Gilbert, who ended up in Brussels six years earlier, began experimenting with broken beats as a young man, inspired by his great idol the Flying Lotus. His music has since become somewhat jazzier and more melodic, for his Summer Cocktail he is influenced as much by Brazilian bossa nova as by British dubstep, melodic funk and a steamy fusion of American jazz great Herbie Hancock. He improvises his live shows with a jazz band.