Tomorrow Esports supported the initiative to bring a League Of Legends tournament to SLP

Fernanda Contreras, Marcela Zacarías and Ana Sofía Sánchez are among the three most important Mexicans in white sports nationwide

By: Ana G Silva

San Luis Potosí has ​​seen the birth of three of the current great representatives of tennis at the national level in recent years: Fernanda Contreras, Marcela Zacarías and Ana Sofía Sánchez. ANDThese women have achieveddo stand in Grand Slam tournaments and position themselves in important places in the WTA ranking. Here is a brief overview of their careers:

fernanda contreras

Fernanda Contreras Gómez, 25 years old, in just a few months has managed to participate in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments, becoming the first from San Luis Potosí to be in such an important tournament and the first Mexican to play three Grand Slam tournaments in the same season.

Contreras became the sexta mexican in playing Roland Garros, so she joins five other Mexicans who have reached this tournament: Yolanda Ramírez in 1960 and 1961, Elena Subirats in 1968, Patricia Montaño in 1968, Angélica Gavaldón in 1990 and 1995 and Renata Zarazúa in 2020.

The potosina is also the fifth Mexican tennis player to play in Wimbledon; the first to arrive it was Yolanda Ramirezwho played six consecutive editions from 1957 to 1962; it was after Elena Subirats in 1968; Rosie Reyes played four editions (1968, 1969, 1971 and 1975); and in 1990, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996 it was Angélica Gavaldón. For more than 26 years, a Mexican racket was not seen in the Women’s table, until Fernanda Contreras did it this 2022.

The racket from Potosí is classified in position 144 in the WTA. The best singles ranking in his career It has been number 141, achieved in September 2022. While the highestor in doubles it has been 156, on May 16, 2022.

Among the data to highlight from the Mexican is that COntreras Gómez made history without having a coach or physical trainer due to lack of support from the Mexican Tennis Federation, por what IMilio Sánchez Vicario, Fernanda’s advisor, and Christo van Rensburg, a former tennis player in the 80s, agreed to train her for free, because they do not have the resources to pay them. An unusual event in tennis.

Marcela Zacarias

Marcela Zacarías is 28 years old and in October 2022 he reached his best position in the singles ranking with 166th place and 125th in doubles. He currently holds the position 209 of the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association).

Zacarías tried to be part of Wimbledon 2022, however it did not pass in the classification.

To date has won 17 singles titles and 25 doubles on the ITF circuit (International Tennis Federation).

In 2012 she got her first victory in the WTA qualy at just 17 years old, but at that time she had no ranking because her category was junior. Her professionalism came that same year, when the potosina won two ITF titles.

The 2022 edition of the Abierto GNP Seguros de Monterrey rHe represented his victory against the American Emma Navarro, the first in a WTA main draw.

Potosina is now known por participate in the movie “King Richard” based on the life of Richard, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Ana Sofia Sanchez

Ana Sofía Sánchez, is 28 years old, has won 12 International Tennis Federation singles and 10 doubles titles. Since 2012 he has played in the Fed Cup where he has won five matches, all in the individual mode.

the potosina got her best singles ranking in 2019 when she peaked at number 255. The best doubles ranking has been 221 reached on August 15, 2016.

The tennis player got his last title on the ITF professional circuit in Santo Domingo 2021, breaking a long drought, since the previous one had been on September 3, 2017 in Schoonhoven, the Netherlands.

