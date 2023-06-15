TongerlopleinbeKOORt brings pop, rock and funky vocals to T’plein

Through: editorial



ROOSENDAAL – On Saturday 17 June, T’plein will present the TongerlopleinbeKOORt event for the second time this year. This time the Bouton Reach and Stacked Ladies choirs will perform, presenting the audience with a diverse musical program. The event promises to be an afternoon filled with pop, rock and funky vocals.

Butane Reach, a pop and rock choir from Odd Gastle, will bite the bullet. What once started as a one-off singing group of friends at a wedding has turned into a social choir with serious ambitions. The choir rehearses regularly at the ‘Gastel Atmosphere’, a local pub which also serves as a favorite pub for many members of the choir. With a repertoire that blends pop and rock, Butten Reach covers all periods from the so-called ‘Golden Oldies’ to the latest Top 40 hits.

After a short break it’s Stacked Ladies’ turn, a funky vocal group with a varied and fresh repertoire. With nine women singing a cappella, backed by a male vocal percussionist, Stacked Ladies brings a unique and dynamic sound. The choir will perform songs such as “Love So Soft” by Adele, “Havana” by Camila Cabello and “Settle Down” by Kimbra. Led by conductor Annalisa Schmad, Stacked Ladies promises to enthrall audiences with their musicality and funky vibe.

TongerlopleinbeKOORt is an event that not only brings together the local community, but also appeals to fans of pop, rock and funky vocals. With performances from Buten Bereik and Stacked Ladies, the event offers a great opportunity to enjoy live music in a comfortable and atmospheric environment. Whether you’re a fan of the classics or the latest hits, TongerlopleinbeKOORt promises to offer something for everyone.

The program looks like this:

3 p.m.: Out of reach performance

3.45 pm: Break

4.15 pm: Lots of women protest

5:00 pm: End of the program