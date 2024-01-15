Tonight on Amazon: Angelina Jolie as you’ve never seen her before in Anatomy of a Top Model – Cinema News

The film, available on Amazon Prime through Warner Pass, stars Angelina Jolie as a young model immersed in a tough world.

Do you know about this little-known film starring Angelina Jolie in which she plays a top model? Released under the cool title Anatomy of a Top Model, this feature film is an HBO television film that initially aired on January 31, 1998 and was released in France only in 2001, when Angelina Jolie starred in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Became a film star. 2001). It is currently available on Prime Video through Warner Pass.



ipu Angelina Jolie



Anatomy of a Top Model tells the true story of a young woman named Gia Carangi who “went to New York” to pursue a career as a model. There, she met Wilhelmina Cooper (played by Faye Dunaway), the director of the Wilhelmina Models agency, who gave Gia access to shoots for big brands, but also introduced her to taking drugs to get ahead.

Angelina Jolie recently filmed a biopic of a famous singer

Very effortlessly on screen, Angelina Jolie channels the insecurity, energy and character of Gia Carangi with alarming ease, literally exploding the modeling codes of the time by instilling new poses and faces that all top models would later adopt. Jolie won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Movie for her role in Anatomy of a Top Model.



hbo Anatomy of a Top Model



Irrespective but still incredible, Elizabeth Mitchell (best known for her role as Juliet in the series Lost) plays Linda, a makeup artist for models who will grow close to Gia and help her overcome her addictions. Will try.



hbo elizabeth mitchell



The TV film is directed by Michael Christopher, who will reunite with Angelina Jolie for Original Sin (2001). mississippi mermaid In which she stars alongside Antonio Banderas. The novel had already been brought to the screen by François Truffaut with Jean-Paul Belmondo and Catherine Deneuve.