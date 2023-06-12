Tonight on TV: 2Doc: The Beast of Amsterdam, A Year of Your Life, Jurassic Park

a year of your life

The participants have been in the shed for nine months. In the end, one person takes the prize pool, but several candidates already feel like winners. They found love, with the two couples still in the game together. Read more…

opium on Oryol

It’s Oryol again. Terschelling is occupied for more than a week every year by culture makers and enthusiasts. Cornald Mass enters opium on Oryol Daily reports and questions media personalities about their cultural preferences. Read more…

Jurassic Park

In 1993, entire movie theaters were filled with people with their mouths open. in dinosaur Jurassic Park looked so lifelike, it was hard to believe they were animated. Read more…

2Doc: The Beast of Amsterdam

John Blooming was once a martial arts legend who popularized karate in Europe. in the documentary animal of amsterdam By Vuk Janic, Blooming, at an advanced age, looks back at the past and the role of violence in her life. Read more…

Bad Boys II

In 1995, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starred in the action comedy bad boys It Took Some Time, But They Reunited After Eight Years Bad Boys II. Read more…

Pleasure

Pleasure is an American drama film about the life of Joy Mangano, a single mother who became very wealthy overnight through a simple invention. Read more…

batman

At Batman’s hands, criminal Jack Napier (Jack Nicholson) falls into a vat of acid. This puts a permanent smile on their face, but it doesn’t make them friendly. Top criminal Joker is born. Read more…

buy without seeing

Tessa and Cisco were once teenagers in love, lost touch, and got back together years later. They both have children from previous relationships, so they are looking for it now. buy without seeing A home for their blended family. Read more…

max vacation man

Problems with travel insurance, accommodation or a canceled flight? In this new season of MAX Vakantieman, affected passengers can again turn to presenter Sybrand Niessen and MAX ombudsman Jeanine Jansen for help. Read more…

bed and Breakfast

in this episode bed and Breakfast It’s about farms. Sisters Maud and Joyce have transformed the farm, which has been family owned for over a century, into a bed and breakfast. Jeanette and Jaap run a B&B in Groningen, as do Albert and Johan. These are also former farms. Read more…

just Married

You must have something from your family. At least, you would think so. Sarah’s family does in the film just Married Everything to separate her and her new husband. Read more…

jurassic world

Afterwards jurassic park iii From 2001 it was briefly quiet around the dinosaur movie series. That silence ended in the summer of 2015 Jurassic World. Read more…