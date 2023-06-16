Tonight on TV: Anonymous, Fast & Unknown

faster

Dwayne Johnson stars in action film faster A former thief who wants nothing more than revenge after the death of his brother. Read more…

reservoir Dogs

Suddenly there he was: Quentin Tarantino. In 1992 he continued with his directorial debut reservoir Dogs Film world turned upside down. Read more…

Prometheus

Space ship Prometheus is on its way to the moon of the planet LV-223 with a group of scientists on board. They go there in search of the origin of humanity. Read more…

road journey

a student walks in road journey across America to keep his girlfriend from getting her hands on a videotape. Read more…

Post

Post There is a true story about the events that ran in the Washington Post in 1971. Read more…

anonymously

juror finds out anonymously Unhappy that his daughter Ella is attracted to the drug gang against which he wanted to protect his family. He has no choice but to make the gang man out of the man. Read more…

Stranger

For artist Iris Fredericks, The Unknown Adventures lasted only two episodes. Her teammates from ‘Team None’ voted her out because they felt she was holding the team down, was the weakest link and spoke too much. Read more…

Classics with Klinsma

Multitalented John van Eerd talks about his favorite songs and sings Wim Sonneveld’s ‘We Are Different’. He sings a song by Robert Long together with Simone Klensma. Read more…

Colette

Film about the life of the French writer Colette. She is best known for her erotic novels. Read more…

Magic Mike

At that time gay and straight women ran in the movies Magic Mike Appeared in 2012. In a stripper movie, some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks strip down. Read more…

mighty hit

A SWAT team from the Los Angeles Police Department must transfer a drug lord to a maximum security prison. That’s a lot of work. Read more…

dumb stupid

in comedy dumb stupid Friends Harry and Lloyd – both not the sharpest pencils in the color box – go after a beautiful woman to retrieve her suitcase full of money. Read more…

The usual suspects

The usual suspects is an unforgettable nail biter. Director Bryan Singer’s film is very cleverly put together – screenwriter McQuarrie earned an Oscar for it. Kevin Spacey also received an Oscar for his role. Read more…

Servant

emma stone stepped in Servant A young reporter who seeks to give a voice to underrepresented African-American maids. Read more…

life itself

in romantic drama life itself A man tells his therapist about his failed marriage. But is he telling the truth? Read more…