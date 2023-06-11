Tonight on TV: College Tour, The Two Guys Fall in Love All Over Again, Dumb and Dumber

both fell in love with your house again

Sarah prefers pastel shades, but her partner Daniel prefers darker colours. She prefers accessories, while he wants an industrial look. So there is work to be done for Kees Tol from the VTWonen team and his team of stylists. Read more…

watchman

superhero movie watchman Occurs in a time when the use of superpowers is prohibited. When a retired superhero is murdered, his former allies are thrown into action. Read more…

bad boys

In bad boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence play two contrasting police officers. Despite their differences, they work well together. They have to find the stolen drugs. Read more…

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

three years after the mega success of Raiders of the Lost Ark The second Indiana Jones film came: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, This time the adventurous archaeologist goes to India. Read more…

college tourism

German car brands are being overtaken left and right by Chinese competitors. twain hughes speaks college tour With Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kalanius giving his thoughts on the race with Chinese and American manufacturers. Read more…

dumb stupid

in comedy dumb stupid Friends Harry and Lloyd – both not the sharpest pencils in the color box – go after a beautiful woman to retrieve her suitcase full of money. Read more…

The meaning of life

What is the meaning of life? the comedians Monty Python’s Flying Circus Try to find The Meaning of Life through a series of bizarre sketches. Read more…

Ruijackers on the floor

art ruijackers enters ruijackers on the floor Fleming’s tour known for hits like amsterdam And Automatically, Together they visit his old elementary school, where the artist opens up about his past of bullying and the support of his parents. Read more…

dorst farm

Actress Hanna van Vliet and presenter Geraldine Kemper assist Raven van Dorst on the farm. Both help in making a haystack. Meanwhile, Van Dorst poses many of life’s questions to the two guests. Read more…

florje till the end of the world

A few years ago, Menon from Rotterdam fell in love with a chief of the Maasai community. She now lives with this skeleton in the Kenyan jungle. Flörtje Desing met the couple at Flörtje To the End of the World. Read more…

jurassic world

Afterwards jurassic park iii From 2001 it was briefly quiet around the dinosaur movie series. That silence ended in the summer of 2015 Jurassic World. Read more…

dragon’s kiss

in action movie dragon’s kiss A Chinese secret agent must help his French allies. Read more…

the spy who dumped me

Shortly after her boyfriend dumped her, Audrey learned of the film the spy who dumped me that he is a spy. Read more…

letters to those left behind

A century and a half ago, the first ship carrying contract laborers from India reached Suriname. in a new three-part series letter to left behind Presenter Narsingh Balwantsingh in conversation with Indians in Suriname and the Netherlands. Read more…