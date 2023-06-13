Tonight on TV: De Strecken van Boven, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, De Rijdende Rechter

opium on Oryol

for another opium on Oryol Cornald Maas welcomes Rob Kemps to the Dunes of Terschelling. Maas asked him about his cultural preferences. And does the Kemps still have time to go to the theater with their busy schedules? Read more…

Transformers Revenge of the Fallen

in a moment transformer-movie Transformers Revenge of the Fallen The Autobots and Decepticons clash again. And it’s not very subtle. Read more…

bad boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are older, but no one’s wiser in the bombshell movie bad boys for Life, Read more…

van bowen’s pranks

in this fourth installment of van boven’s area Chef Yvette van Boven once again examines a typical Dutch eating habit. He engrossed himself in the snack bar. Experience experts update her and she eats homemade cheese soufflé. Read more…

the horse whisperer

in the drama the horse whisperer A horse whisperer not only helps a horse, but also the rider and her mother. Read more…

grey’s anatomy

Trainee doctor Simone Griffith decides to continue her marriage with her ex Trey. In the meantime, however, he has serious doubts. Simone has heartfelt feelings for co-worker Lucas Adams, and it is fully reciprocated. Read more…

batman returns

In batman returns Michelle Pfeiffer rises from the dead. From that moment on, as Catwoman, she makes Batman’s life miserable. Read more…

driving judge

A new case for De Rijdende Rechter. Mrs. van der Hoeven’s car from the barn has all kinds of scratches on it. She says that her neighbor is to blame. Every day he walks from his front garden to the road and while doing so he passes his neighbour’s car. Read more…

everyone but us

Ola accompanies Hilma to the clinic for egg retrieval for her IVF procedure. Only then does he remember that at work he has to give a presentation on which his entire career depends. Can he leave Hilma alone? Read more…

close up

Gabi Aghian started the famous Parisian fashion house Chloé in the 1950s. Her life story is that of a businesswoman and emancipated Jewish woman of Egyptian descent. He revolutionized fashion. Read more…

Romeo Must Die

Kung Fu Action on Hip-Hop Beats: It Could Happen Romeo Must Die best summary. The film was a huge success, not least because of the starring role of singer Aaliyah. The popular star died a year later in a plane crash. Read more…