Tonight on TV: The Green Eyed Killers, The Most Beautiful Girl in Class and The Departed

Green Eyed Killers – Start

20.00 – Crime + Investigation

Hide your turtle’s eyes if they are green; Your relationship could end horribly, according to the American idiom “green eyed monster”. In green eyed killer Centers on stories of victims who have started flying the crow’s march because of a jealous man, woman, neighbor or distant cousin. So is Daniel Grogan, who enlists his parents and a group of friends to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new love interest.

the most beautiful girl in the class

21.26 – NPO 1

In 1984, the Netherlands crowned its first black Miss: Nancy Niede from Amsterdam. It is anything but self-evident that Nancy has been given that sash. This opens doors for his own career. She becomes the ‘mystery woman’ in a Billy Ocean music video and moves to New York where she becomes the muse of fashion designer Oleg Cassini. She is not concerned with money, preferring to stand up for more important matters, even if it leads to a less glamorous life. Jaap meets Nancy in New York, the city that continues to inspire him.

Movie: The Departed

8:30 pm – Paramount

Police officer Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) must infiltrate the gang of Irish Mafia boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) in Boston. Little does anyone know that Costello has his own mole within the police force, Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon). Both the police and Costello are trying to find out who in their organization is leaking the information.